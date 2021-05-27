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Sassafras Roots & Bark - Herbal Remedy To Cleanse The Body
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7 views • May 27, 2021
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
Sassafras is wild harvested from the Appalachia Mountains in Virginia. We also sell wholesale and bulk upon request.
This product cannot be sold or recommended for internal use.
Traditional Use:
-Cleanse The Body
-Eliminate Colds
-Boost Kidney Health
-Relieve Pain
-Immune System
-Inflammation
-Reduce Menstruation Pain
-Increasing Energy
Information on the traditional uses and properties of herbs are provided on this site is for educational use only, and is not intended as medical advice. If you have any serious health concerns, you should always check with your health care practitioner before self-administering herbs.
East-West Herbal Shop is an online store devoted to carrying a fine line of medicinal herbs and natural health products. Please browse the site to see our selection and learn more.
To learn more, please visit:https://eastwestherbal.com
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
For more videos, please visit our YouTube playlist here: www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
Please Subscribe & Don't Forget to Ring the Bell Icon!
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
Sassafras is wild harvested from the Appalachia Mountains in Virginia. We also sell wholesale and bulk upon request.
This product cannot be sold or recommended for internal use.
Traditional Use:
-Cleanse The Body
-Eliminate Colds
-Boost Kidney Health
-Relieve Pain
-Immune System
-Inflammation
-Reduce Menstruation Pain
-Increasing Energy
Information on the traditional uses and properties of herbs are provided on this site is for educational use only, and is not intended as medical advice. If you have any serious health concerns, you should always check with your health care practitioner before self-administering herbs.
East-West Herbal Shop is an online store devoted to carrying a fine line of medicinal herbs and natural health products. Please browse the site to see our selection and learn more.
To learn more, please visit:https://eastwestherbal.com
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
For more videos, please visit our YouTube playlist here: www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
Please Subscribe & Don't Forget to Ring the Bell Icon!
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
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