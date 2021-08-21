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Sheikh Assim Al Hakeem Defends Female Circumcision
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21 views • August 21, 2021
Sheikh Assim Al Hakeem on female circumcision.
*** IS FEMALE CIRCUMCISION PERMISSIBLE? *** "The most authentic opinion of scholars is that circumcision is part of human nature and it is something that is natural."
*** IS FEMALE CIRCUMCISION PERMISSIBLE? *** "The most authentic opinion of scholars is that circumcision is part of human nature and it is something that is natural."
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