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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report: 2021 Newsletter 11: March 18, 2021
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1020 views • March 19, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
UPDATED - How Many People Are the Vaccines Killing?
https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/how-many-people-are-vaccines-killing
Dr. Coleman’s website: https://vernoncoleman.org/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Update Report Video (03.18.2021):
The Curious Case of Geert Vanden Bossche: https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/16/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
Rosemary Frei: https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/laying-out-the-evidence/
--
BPEarthWatch Weather: https://youtu.be/6Liyy0RM5xI
--
When the Earth is angry... https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/when-the-earth-is-angry
--
Pacaya volcano: https://youtu.be/T1r8ih8lW9U
--
Quiet Weapons for Quiet Wars: https://projectcamelotportal.com/wp-content/uploads/files/SILENT_WEAPONS_for_QUIET_WARS.pdf
--
"Unlivable!" The expected mass exodus is beginning: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/unlivable-expected-mass-exodus-is.html?m=1
--
No Real Patriots: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/unlivable-expected-mass-exodus-is.html?m=1
--
Why Finding a Bolt hole is More Important Than Ever: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/doug-casey/why-finding-a-bolthole-is-more-important-than-ever/
--
Border Patrol: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/17/are-pro-trump-border-patrol-agents-sabotaging-biden-administration-immigration-policies-n1433206
--
HIGH NOON TALK: MANAGED MIGRATIONS: https://www.thestoryoftexas.com/visit/calendar/education/high-noon-talk-20210204
--
Spain adopts euthanasia law: https://apnews.com/article/europe-legislation-assisted-suicide-euthanasia-bills-49516fa35c6ae50b9be885df8506fa91
--
COVID Vaccines Are Illegal Bioweapon: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60527a50f442f74acab55dc7
--
Texas Doctor Exposes Dangers of COVID-19 Vaccine: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60526699c9e6cc4a10a52dfb
--
Physician: Informed Consent For COVID Vaccine: https://www.technocracy.news/physician-informed-consent-for-covid-vaccine-requires-full-disclosure-of-risk-liability-and-here-it-is/
--
Valid Claims Natural Remedies Are Now Being Censored by the FDA: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/valid-claims-natural-remedies-prevent-treat-or-cure-covid-19-are-now-being-censored-by-the-fda/
--
Airlines Claim Successful Trial for Travel Pass On International Flights: https://www.technocracy.news/airlines-claim-successful-trial-for-travel-pass-on-international-flights/
--
Tanzanian President Who Was Skeptical of Western Vaccines DEAD After Missing for Two Weeks: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/tanzanian-president-who-was-skeptical-of-western-vaccines-dead-after-missing-for-two-weeks/
--
https://abc7news.com/bay-area-variant-south-africa-brazil-uk/10145034/
--
https://apnews.com/article/health-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-emmanuel-macron-france-6191be86d0dab3586c76e370dd4de1f2
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-immunizations-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-germany-9011af2985af04a267d14f3cfa3479b2
--
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/03/it-s-very-special-picture-why-vaccine-safety-experts-put-brakes-astrazeneca-s-covid-19
--
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/17/technology/walmart-vaccine-verification-app.html
--
The Great Influenza Book: https://www.allencheng.com/the-great-influenza-book-summary-john-m-barry/
--
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/when-will-it-be-over-3-key-numbers-scientists-are-n1261198?cid=eml_nbn_20210318
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
UPDATED - How Many People Are the Vaccines Killing?
https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/how-many-people-are-vaccines-killing
Dr. Coleman’s website: https://vernoncoleman.org/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Update Report Video (03.18.2021):
The Curious Case of Geert Vanden Bossche: https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/16/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
Rosemary Frei: https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/laying-out-the-evidence/
--
BPEarthWatch Weather: https://youtu.be/6Liyy0RM5xI
--
When the Earth is angry... https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/when-the-earth-is-angry
--
Pacaya volcano: https://youtu.be/T1r8ih8lW9U
--
Quiet Weapons for Quiet Wars: https://projectcamelotportal.com/wp-content/uploads/files/SILENT_WEAPONS_for_QUIET_WARS.pdf
--
"Unlivable!" The expected mass exodus is beginning: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/unlivable-expected-mass-exodus-is.html?m=1
--
No Real Patriots: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/unlivable-expected-mass-exodus-is.html?m=1
--
Why Finding a Bolt hole is More Important Than Ever: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/doug-casey/why-finding-a-bolthole-is-more-important-than-ever/
--
Border Patrol: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/17/are-pro-trump-border-patrol-agents-sabotaging-biden-administration-immigration-policies-n1433206
--
HIGH NOON TALK: MANAGED MIGRATIONS: https://www.thestoryoftexas.com/visit/calendar/education/high-noon-talk-20210204
--
Spain adopts euthanasia law: https://apnews.com/article/europe-legislation-assisted-suicide-euthanasia-bills-49516fa35c6ae50b9be885df8506fa91
--
COVID Vaccines Are Illegal Bioweapon: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60527a50f442f74acab55dc7
--
Texas Doctor Exposes Dangers of COVID-19 Vaccine: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60526699c9e6cc4a10a52dfb
--
Physician: Informed Consent For COVID Vaccine: https://www.technocracy.news/physician-informed-consent-for-covid-vaccine-requires-full-disclosure-of-risk-liability-and-here-it-is/
--
Valid Claims Natural Remedies Are Now Being Censored by the FDA: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/valid-claims-natural-remedies-prevent-treat-or-cure-covid-19-are-now-being-censored-by-the-fda/
--
Airlines Claim Successful Trial for Travel Pass On International Flights: https://www.technocracy.news/airlines-claim-successful-trial-for-travel-pass-on-international-flights/
--
Tanzanian President Who Was Skeptical of Western Vaccines DEAD After Missing for Two Weeks: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/tanzanian-president-who-was-skeptical-of-western-vaccines-dead-after-missing-for-two-weeks/
--
https://abc7news.com/bay-area-variant-south-africa-brazil-uk/10145034/
--
https://apnews.com/article/health-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-emmanuel-macron-france-6191be86d0dab3586c76e370dd4de1f2
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-immunizations-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-germany-9011af2985af04a267d14f3cfa3479b2
--
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/03/it-s-very-special-picture-why-vaccine-safety-experts-put-brakes-astrazeneca-s-covid-19
--
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/17/technology/walmart-vaccine-verification-app.html
--
The Great Influenza Book: https://www.allencheng.com/the-great-influenza-book-summary-john-m-barry/
--
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/when-will-it-be-over-3-key-numbers-scientists-are-n1261198?cid=eml_nbn_20210318
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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