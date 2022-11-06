Let’s Go to the Movies: Week of September 5, 2022: We Need to Talk About Mr. Global – Part 1

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







September 3, 2022

Read the PDF of: We Need to Talk About Mr. Global Part I with CJ Hopkins Interview

As our Movie this week, and for three subsequent weeks during September and October, we recommend the just-published first part of a four-part series, We Need to Talk About Mr. Global, by CJ Hopkins and OVALmedia. This is a deep-diving conversation between Catherine and political satirist CJ Hopkins on the totalitarian coup or Going Direct Reset disguised as a “pandemic” that has gripped the planet for the past two and a half years.

The film and conversations were recorded in August 2021, but are still as timely as they could be. In fact, they also provide a welcome review of social and political events of the previous year(s) that must not be forgotten. In Part 1, Catherine and CJ lay the groundwork for understanding “how we got here.”

CJ Hopkins and OVALmedia are based in Germany and are concurrently producing a German version of the series, which will certainly accelerate the discussion about “Herr Global” in German-speaking Europe.

