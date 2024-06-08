BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PEDIATRICIANS FINALLY CALLS OUT ⚥ THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
133 views • 11 months ago

The American College of Pediatricians just put out a 🔥🔥🔥 statement calling out all the major medical associations by name for pushing the gender transition craze on kids.


They ask for these groups to "IMMEDIATELY stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex."


"Therefore, given the recent research and the revelations of the harmful approach advocated by WPATH and its followers in the United States, we, the undersigned, call upon the medical professional organizations of the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex. Instead, these organizations should recommend comprehensive evaluations and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria. We also encourage the physicians who are members of these professional organizations to contact their leadership and urge them to adhere to the evidence-based research now available.”


They link to MANY studies on their site: https://doctorsprotectingchildren.org


Source: https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1799281058170405320


puberty blockerssurgeriestransapocalypsemulti pronged attackcross-sex hormonesamerican college of pediatricianssocial affirmation
