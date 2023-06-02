Create New Account
Covid-19 vaccines problems: fatigue, brain fog, memory problems, tremors, tingling, headache
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
“The neurological devastation of these [COVID-19 vaccines] is… almost indescribable. “[It often] starts with the vaccine, the day of [getting the vaccine] or… within a week or two.” “Almost every patient  I see with this syndrome has these  three (3) [symptoms.] 1. Fatigue. 2. Post-exertional malaise. 3. Brain fog. “[I see] short-term memory problems,  or even long-term memory problems.” “Trouble concentrating.” “[I see] lots of neuropathy — burning,  [the feeling of]  pins and needles,  tingling,  electric shock-like feelings,  numbness.” “I see…  uncontrolled contractions of muscles, tremors,  convulsions…” “So [many] people  [have ringing in their ears],  vertigo,  headaches…  vision problems,  [smelling problems] and  taste [problems].” Pierre Kory, MD tells Mike Adams on 31 May 2023.

The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8IQPjckKDEE/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

problemscovid-19 vaccinespierre kory md

