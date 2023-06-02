Covid-19 vaccines problems: fatigue, brain fog, memory problems, tremors, tingling, headache

“The neurological devastation of these [COVID-19 vaccines] is… almost indescribable. “[It often] starts with the vaccine, the day of [getting the vaccine] or… within a week or two.” “Almost every patient I see with this syndrome has these three (3) [symptoms.] 1. Fatigue. 2. Post-exertional malaise. 3. Brain fog. “[I see] short-term memory problems, or even long-term memory problems.” “Trouble concentrating.” “[I see] lots of neuropathy — burning, [the feeling of] pins and needles, tingling, electric shock-like feelings, numbness.” “I see… uncontrolled contractions of muscles, tremors, convulsions…” “So [many] people [have ringing in their ears], vertigo, headaches… vision problems, [smelling problems] and taste [problems].” Pierre Kory, MD tells Mike Adams on 31 May 2023.

The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8IQPjckKDEE/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News