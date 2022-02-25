[Q4T 31] [Apr 23, 2020] TFR 182 - Quest4Truth - Enoch Study: Chapters 72/73 - 74/75 (13.5K views on YouTube)

This show originally aired on April 22, 2020. Continuing where we left off in our study of Enoch, covering the nature and movements of the moon.On another note, I swear, I have just about lost all hope in humanity. Reading through the comments below is showing me just how completely insane many in my audience appear to be. NEVER once have I said I was afraid of Covid-19. In fact, just the opposite. I've stated in NUMEROUS Facebook posts and even in a fair number of videos here on YouTube that I believe what we are being told is a LIE. I have also CLEARLY stated that I don't believe in the standard model of virology (as evidence seems to more than suggest that we make viruses as "solvents" in our own bodies to deal with various toxins). If you actually have the ability to comprehend what you see and hear, you will notice that I said I was wearing my mask due to seasonal allergies (something you can easily verify by listening to shows I've done around this time of the year, wherein you will clearly hear me having sinus issues - this is true going all the way back to my earliest videos/radio shows ten years ago). Furthermore, I stated the FACT that many community authorities are beginning to make wearing a mask mandatory if you want to enter certain establishments or be out and about in certain areas. But good luck finding any masks in the stores. Sheila initially started making them because a cry for help went out in a variety of hospitals, wherein medical workers are needing masks to treat the sick (whatever sickness that may be or the cause thereof). And finally, yeah, my SON is a Trump supporter. I am NOT. Actually, I am neither for Trump nor against him. There are things he does that I like and things I dislike. But I haven't "voted" (i.e. supported that whole system) since 2012, nor have I ever looked to an American president (or any other world leader) as our Savior. So, if you have an issue with my son supporting Trump, take it up with him. He's free to think what he does, but that doesn't mean I agree. My comment was "Trump supporters need masks too" and that is true. My wife, son, sister-in-law and niece have been making these masks simply to help those who need them - FOR WHATEVER reason they may need them. Get over it. But please step away from the keyboard before you prove yourself to be an ignorant moron, making STUPID strawman arguments. Thanks.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technologybible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy