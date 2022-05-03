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What is the Azov Battalion: 5 Minute History
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91 views • May 03, 2022
History with Hilbert.
*This video is not meant in any way to condone, defend or glorify the political positions taken by Azov and others, simply to give a balanced view on the battalion for documentary purposes.*
Perhaps one of the most controversial military formations to appear in the Russo-Ukrainian War waged in the Donbas, the Azov Battalion/Regiment has frequently been at the heart of controversy in Ukraine. They have frequently been condemned for their far-right rhetoric, and many believe Azov and groups like it inspired Putin's claim that he is 'de-Nazifying' Ukraine. Find out more about the origin, history, and ideology of Azov, as well as their role in the current Russian Invasion of Ukraine (2022) in this video.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuBeABAprlo
*This video is not meant in any way to condone, defend or glorify the political positions taken by Azov and others, simply to give a balanced view on the battalion for documentary purposes.*
Perhaps one of the most controversial military formations to appear in the Russo-Ukrainian War waged in the Donbas, the Azov Battalion/Regiment has frequently been at the heart of controversy in Ukraine. They have frequently been condemned for their far-right rhetoric, and many believe Azov and groups like it inspired Putin's claim that he is 'de-Nazifying' Ukraine. Find out more about the origin, history, and ideology of Azov, as well as their role in the current Russian Invasion of Ukraine (2022) in this video.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuBeABAprlo
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