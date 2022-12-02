Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2938a - [CB]/Biden Continue To Lose Economically, The World Is Shifting Away From The [CBDC]
GalacticStorm
Published 13 hours ago |
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS  Ep. 2938a - Dec. 1, 2022

[CB]/Biden Continue To Lose Economically, The World Is Shifting Away From The [CBDC]The [CB]/Biden admin is continually showing the people that they are doing everything against the constitution. The student loan appeal was shot down again. The railroad union is angry with Biden, it is all falling apart for the puppet masters.The world is moving away from the [CBDC].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

