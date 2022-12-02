X22 REPORT Ep. 2938a - [CB]/Biden Continue To Lose Economically, The World Is Shifting Away From The [CBDC]

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2938a - Dec. 1, 2022
[CB]/Biden Continue To Lose Economically, The World Is Shifting Away From The [CBDC]The [CB]/Biden admin is continually showing the people that they are doing everything against the constitution. The student loan appeal was shot down again. The railroad union is angry with Biden, it is all falling apart for the puppet masters.The world is moving away from the [CBDC].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.