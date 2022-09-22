Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html





Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html





The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm





Iodine Companion Nutrients: https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE!





Many people who take Iodine in supplementation form such as Lugols Iodine a lot of people are not aware of the Iodine companion nutrients (co factor/supporting nutrients) that a person needs to be taking alongside Lugols Iodine daily.





So I have created this video "WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE!" to share with you all a warning about this specific topic, everything in this video you need to be aware of to take Lugols Iodine safely and correctly.





If you are someone that wants to learn extensively about everything mentioned above make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





My Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/