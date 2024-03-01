Create New Account
1 ingredient MAN burger, cooking with DC
DC Learning to Live
Published Yesterday

Cooking with DC, the 1 ingredient man burger. I love the simplicity of carnivore. Step 1, take 1kg (2.2 pounds) of ground beef step 2, flatten it in the pan step 3, cook one side til cooked through, then flip Step 4, add salt to taste, then EAT! Options, I cooked it in bacon fat. You can also add butter. #carnivorediet #carnivorediet #weightloss #meatheals

healthcancerrecipecarnivorefitnessweight losscarnivore dietcookingburgerbbqcooking tipsgrillman burgerbachelor burger

