1 ingredient MAN burger, cooking with DC

Cooking with DC, the 1 ingredient man burger. I love the simplicity of carnivore.
Step 1, take 1kg (2.2 pounds) of ground beef
step 2, flatten it in the pan
step 3, cook one side til cooked through, then flip
Step 4, add salt to taste, then EAT!
Options, I cooked it in bacon fat. You can also add butter.
#carnivorediet #carnivorediet #weightloss #meatheals
