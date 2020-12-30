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The Plot to Steal America - Must Watch
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154 views • December 30, 2020
Video by Man in America that capsulizes the threat we face. This may be our last chance to save this nation during our lifetimes. Up on YouTube but uploaded to Brighteon because I don't know how long it will last on YouTube. Truth usually doesn't over there. Good capsule summary of what is going on and who our real enemies are.
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