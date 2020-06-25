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Black Seattle man has had enough of CHAZ, “Take this shit to the hood. You won’t, you scared, yer pussies!” [Explicit Content]
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216 views • June 25, 2020
Black Seattle man had enough of CHAZ, “Take this shit to the hood. U won’t, you scared, ur pussies!” | The World According to Me [Explicit Content]
► Description
Black Seattle man has had enough of CHAZ, “Take this shit to the hood. You won’t, you scared, yer pussies!”
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
Black Seattle man has had enough of CHAZ, “Take this shit to the hood. You won’t, you scared, yer pussies!”
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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