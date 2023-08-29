Michael Jaco describes the Lahaina Burn Box or Kill Zone where they intentionally trapped thousands of people trying to burn them alive and he says 2000 children are still missing Part A
86 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
I have high confidence that Michael knows what happened.
Keywords
newsmichaeljaco
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos