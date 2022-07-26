Starting A Fire From Heaven Looking For a Breakthrough

Voice of The Patriots Summer Freedom Rally





SPEAKERS





Faith in God For a Breakthrough





Pastor Chris Monaghan Gateway Church, Richmond, Indiana





http://www.igateway.org/about/pastors-and-staff/





Resistance Chicks MC Leah and Michelle Svensson





[email protected]





Pastor Lawrence Bishop II Solid Rock Church, Middletown, Ohio http://www.solidrockchurch.org/who-we-are/





[email protected]





From small beginnings as Middletown Evangelistic Center in 1978, Solid Rock Church in Lebanon, Ohio opened it’s doors in September of 1992 under the leadership of Pastors Lawrence Sr. and Darlene Bishop.





Many people are familiar with Solid Rock. You may have seen us from I-75, seen one of our commercials, or heard about us some other way. Although many have heard about us it’s surprising how little people really know about us. Solid Rock Church is here for you! We desire to help people grow closer to God, to serve our community and to strengthen families and relationships.





We are a church where everyone matters. Our common denominator is Jesus. We desire to do all we can to show His love and power. We don’t just go to church, we are the church.





Our core values are at the heart of what we do. We believe that . . .





EVERYONE needs Jesus

EVERYONE matters

EVERYONE needs a friend

EVERYONE has a purpose





Micah Beckwith: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jesus-sex-and-politics/id1567584227





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR7URGnM--Q1zOab4jstBCg





Micah and his wife, Susan, have been serving Hamilton County and surrounding areas for over 15 years as a pastor and small business owner. He is a graduate of Huntington University with a degree in business and economics. Micah is passionate about helping others unlock their God-given talents and he enjoys sharing his deep understanding of American history with others.





https://www.micahbeckwith.com/

Currently, Micah teaches a high-school constitutional literacy class for a Christian school in Carmel. He also co-hosts the popular podcast “Jesus, Sex and Politics” with Pastor Nathan Peternel. Together, they tackle tough cultural topics in our society and in the church.





Micah enjoys serving as a keynote speaker for several not-for-profit and community groups and over the past year has toured the state as an advocate for healthcare freedom.





Micah currently serves in leadership positions for several organizations, including:





• Noblesville Campus Pastor for Life Church

• Executive Director of Indiana Family Action PAC

• Co-Founder of Indiana Coalition Conservatives

• Indiana Chairman of U.S. Term Limits

• Executive Director of Hoosier Leadership Series