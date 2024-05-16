Create New Account
How NeoCons Wrecked America
Son of the Republic
Dave Smith on how neocons wrecked the country.

He is a libertarian, comedian and host of the podcast “Part of the Problem”.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-dave-smith

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1791184844916953553

