Wake Up! 9/11 - JUDY WOOD a pathological LIAR

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Explaining the conglomerates found in the wreckage of the towers. One such had a bible sticking out of the end of it. Explain why there were no fires to burn the paper. Explain the Spire situation and how that's a blatant lie. Talk about her book costing $CDN 85 which is a exorbitant rip off. Offer to sell me ripping up every page of her book for $CDN 85.