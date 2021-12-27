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Geopolitische Nachrichten – Mafia-Attentäter kommen nach Rom, um den Mord an Papst Franziskus zu rächen
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73 views • December 27, 2021
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israeli-pm-bennett-self-isolates-after-daughter-tests-positive-for-covid-1.10494613
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https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nimrod
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=189891
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Nebuchadnezzar-II
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https://newrepublic.com/article/78490/goyim-were-born-only-serve-us-the-moral-wisdom-rabbi-ovadia-yosef
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-45371852
https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/turkey-freezes-assets-770-individuals-us-based-foundation-2021-12-24/?utm_source=reddit.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nimrod
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=189891
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Nebuchadnezzar-II
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hammurabi
https://newrepublic.com/article/78490/goyim-were-born-only-serve-us-the-moral-wisdom-rabbi-ovadia-yosef
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-45371852
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