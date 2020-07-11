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Dr. Zelenko Doesn't Wear a Mask - Confident that HCQ is a Prophylactic Against CV-19
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19 views • July 11, 2020
It is of great interest to hear that Dr. Zelenko lost a lung due to cancer of the pulmonary artery. He is also reluctant to admit that he practices medicine without wearing a mask. He says the daily doses of chemotherapy cause him to be immune suppressed but he is comfortable not wearing a mask because he has great faith in HCQ as a prophylactic.
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