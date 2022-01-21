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Deena Herrera: A Woman Voices Her Troublesome Life Post ‘Poison’ Injection | Deena’s ‘New Normal’
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212 views • January 21, 2022
Q: What was your life like before you got the vaccine?
I have rheumatoid arthritis so I was dealing with that; but I was managing and I was able to live life almost normal. Now my life is much different. Before the vaccine I had energy. Before the vaccine I didn’t have sores all over my body and I didn’t look like a monster. I had a liver that worked and I did NOT have a partially torn IT band. I was able to take care of my autistic son. I have three boys. My husband was deployed with the military. He left December 1, 2021
Q: What was your reaction, symptoms, & timeline?
Due to my rheumatoid arthritis, I have to get my labs drawn every month. So as soon as I got my first Shot on March 11th, I went and had my labs drawn that week. It showed my liver enzymes started to go up. A week after that I was walking on the treadmill and I partially tore my IT band in my hip.
I never put two and two together, so I went and got my second dose on April 8th. That’s when I started with excessive swelling where they had to give me an EpiPen. Then I had excessive sweating. Then my body just started to go downhill, my enzymes started to skyrocket with my liver, and I had to go in for a liver biopsy. The doctors said I had toxic metabolic stage one liver disease, and they said the vaccine caused this.
I had to have a Fibroscan in November ( after the biopsy ) that shows I’m now almost in stage three liver disease. I’m scared because you can’t live without a liver. I’m scared that I’m not going to get better! I’m scared I won’t make it when my husband comes back from his deployment! He is supposed to get back Dec 1 2022. I’m scared I’ll never have my body back to the way it was. That these sores all over me will not go away.
I had to have a Fibroscan in November ( after the biopsy ) that shows I’m now almost in stage three liver disease. I’m scared because you can’t live without a liver. I’m scared that I’m not going to get better! I’m scared I won’t make it when my husband comes back from his deployment! He is supposed to get back Dec 1 2022. I’m scared I’ll never have my body back to the way it was. That these sores all over me will not go away.
More on this: https://www.realnotrare.com/post/deena-herrera
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Sars-Cov-2 has never been Isolated, Purified, or Identified. There is no Sars-Cov-2 or Sars Cov-19 that has been scientifically isolated using the scientific “Gold Standard” of Koch or Rivers Postulates showing the existence by anyone, anywhere in the world!
Other than a digital theoretical obstruction made on a computer from a genomic database. The “virus” as many have been misled by the “media” (media is derived from “medea” the goddess of illusion) has never been isolated, purified, sequenced, characterized or proven to exist!
Some of the electrical components being used in 5G tower installations bear the marking of “COV-19,” which just so happens to be almost identical to “COVID-19”
5G Cell Towers Installation started at the same exact time as the state of emergency was declared. Overexposure to 5G radiation has the EXACT same side effects as so called “C19”
Right after 3G (3rd generation) came out …..there was a new plan-demic of a “virus”
Right after 4G (4th generation) came out…...there was another plan-demic of a “virus”
..and as soon as 5G comes out...there’s another plan-demic of a “virus” and we start to see many birds dying left to right. 5G Radiation. One of the biggest cover-ups in his-story in the midst of the “new normal” which is really the code world for “NWO” ...one world government, one world currency, one world religion etc. Post-human agenda while we move into the age of programmable synthetic humans from artificial wombs and AI beings.
Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS:
https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.
I have rheumatoid arthritis so I was dealing with that; but I was managing and I was able to live life almost normal. Now my life is much different. Before the vaccine I had energy. Before the vaccine I didn’t have sores all over my body and I didn’t look like a monster. I had a liver that worked and I did NOT have a partially torn IT band. I was able to take care of my autistic son. I have three boys. My husband was deployed with the military. He left December 1, 2021
Q: What was your reaction, symptoms, & timeline?
Due to my rheumatoid arthritis, I have to get my labs drawn every month. So as soon as I got my first Shot on March 11th, I went and had my labs drawn that week. It showed my liver enzymes started to go up. A week after that I was walking on the treadmill and I partially tore my IT band in my hip.
I never put two and two together, so I went and got my second dose on April 8th. That’s when I started with excessive swelling where they had to give me an EpiPen. Then I had excessive sweating. Then my body just started to go downhill, my enzymes started to skyrocket with my liver, and I had to go in for a liver biopsy. The doctors said I had toxic metabolic stage one liver disease, and they said the vaccine caused this.
I had to have a Fibroscan in November ( after the biopsy ) that shows I’m now almost in stage three liver disease. I’m scared because you can’t live without a liver. I’m scared that I’m not going to get better! I’m scared I won’t make it when my husband comes back from his deployment! He is supposed to get back Dec 1 2022. I’m scared I’ll never have my body back to the way it was. That these sores all over me will not go away.
I had to have a Fibroscan in November ( after the biopsy ) that shows I’m now almost in stage three liver disease. I’m scared because you can’t live without a liver. I’m scared that I’m not going to get better! I’m scared I won’t make it when my husband comes back from his deployment! He is supposed to get back Dec 1 2022. I’m scared I’ll never have my body back to the way it was. That these sores all over me will not go away.
More on this: https://www.realnotrare.com/post/deena-herrera
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Sars-Cov-2 has never been Isolated, Purified, or Identified. There is no Sars-Cov-2 or Sars Cov-19 that has been scientifically isolated using the scientific “Gold Standard” of Koch or Rivers Postulates showing the existence by anyone, anywhere in the world!
Other than a digital theoretical obstruction made on a computer from a genomic database. The “virus” as many have been misled by the “media” (media is derived from “medea” the goddess of illusion) has never been isolated, purified, sequenced, characterized or proven to exist!
Some of the electrical components being used in 5G tower installations bear the marking of “COV-19,” which just so happens to be almost identical to “COVID-19”
5G Cell Towers Installation started at the same exact time as the state of emergency was declared. Overexposure to 5G radiation has the EXACT same side effects as so called “C19”
Right after 3G (3rd generation) came out …..there was a new plan-demic of a “virus”
Right after 4G (4th generation) came out…...there was another plan-demic of a “virus”
..and as soon as 5G comes out...there’s another plan-demic of a “virus” and we start to see many birds dying left to right. 5G Radiation. One of the biggest cover-ups in his-story in the midst of the “new normal” which is really the code world for “NWO” ...one world government, one world currency, one world religion etc. Post-human agenda while we move into the age of programmable synthetic humans from artificial wombs and AI beings.
Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS:
https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.
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