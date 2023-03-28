John Audette -- Loved by the Light! True stories of Angelic help! :-)

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview John Audette about his new book, LOVED BY THE LIGHT: TRUE STORIES OF DIVINE INTERVENTION AND PROVIDENCE. See: https://www.amazon.com/LOVED-LIGHT-STORIES-INTERVENTION-PROVIDENCE/dp/B0BTNZX94G The show is in English and in German on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria. See: www.radiosol.at We discuss Angelic miracles and true stories of people being saved from harm. We all have Angels around us, and his stories are really inspiring and uplifting! I hope you can all listen to his incredible interview! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com Email: [email protected]