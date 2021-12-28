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Priest Does Not Hold Back, "Let Bill Gates Take It!"
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392 views • December 28, 2021
“Let Bill Gates jab himself with it! Let the Rockefellers jab themselves with it. Let the Rothschilds jab themselves with it. Let Klaus Schwab jab himself with it. Let George Soros jab himself with it.”
These men have committed genocide as well as made women lose their babies. These individuals are the epitome of evil. They have been warned.
Exodus 21:22-25 (KJV) If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman's husband will lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. 23 And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give life for life, 24 Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, 25 Burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.
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These men have committed genocide as well as made women lose their babies. These individuals are the epitome of evil. They have been warned.
Exodus 21:22-25 (KJV) If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman's husband will lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. 23 And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give life for life, 24 Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, 25 Burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Hive
>> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
>> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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