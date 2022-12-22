🗳️VOTESCAMMED!🗳️

https://twitter.com/FrankSchrammJAX/status/1605641065901527049
From JSF
Kari Lake: "They printed 19 inch ballot images onto 20 inch ballot paper."
That's what happens when you are so incompetent you drop a 20 inch ballot image into "word" and "Word" puts a half inch border around it before printing!!! So incompetent photoshop was out of the question.
Yes, such an error is obviously actionable and proves the election was rigged but nothing will be done about it because the nation is too far gone. If you want proof the nation is gone, this is it.
They printed Mutant Ballots on Election day--using a 19" image on a 20" ballot paper.
That's why the tabulators rejected the ballots and that's why chaos ensued as Lake supporters flooded Voting Center to cast ballots.
Clowns & Crooks run our elections. #LakeTrial #Sabotage
HISTORICAL ERROR All Rights Reserved
An in-depth look at the operations of Section 2 of the 14th Amendment
http://pacinlaw.us/error/
