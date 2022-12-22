Create New Account
🗳️VOTESCAMMED!🗳️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published a day ago

https://twitter.com/FrankSchrammJAX/status/1605641065901527049

From JSF

Kari Lake: "They printed 19 inch ballot images onto 20 inch ballot paper."
That's what happens when you are so incompetent you drop a 20 inch ballot image into "word" and "Word" puts a half inch border around it before printing!!! So incompetent photoshop was out of the question.

Yes, such an error is obviously actionable and proves the election was rigged but nothing will be done about it because the nation is too far gone. If you want proof the nation is gone, this is it.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sabotage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

They printed Mutant Ballots on Election day--using a 19" image on a 20" ballot paper.
That's why the tabulators rejected the ballots and that's why chaos ensued as Lake supporters flooded Voting Center to cast ballots.

Clowns & Crooks run our elections. #LakeTrial #Sabotage

 Gibs me dat sweet Lake Cake!

http://www.targetfreedomusa.com/votescam-how-the-ruling-elite-is-stealing-america/

https://constitution.org/1-Activism/vote/votescam__.htm

https://www.logos.com/product/131116/votescam-the-stealing-of-america

https://pastebin.com/H6apvnzy

http://www.votescam.com/

https://ia600303.us.archive.org/31/items/adictionarybook01vailgoog/adictionarybook01vailgoog.pdf - 25MBs!

https://www.ondemand.labcorp.com/test-kits/mens-rapid-fertility-test

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11563673/Amy-Robach-seen-stopping-marital-home-movers-clear-belongings.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11565645/Youre-jackass-Moment-Chief-Twit-Elon-Musk-loses-cool-hes-asked-pointed-question.html

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63a38da23120b402ae24bf9e - Brunson case

https://www.tampafp.com/desantis-proposal-will-allow-florida-teachers-to-decide-if-unions-are-worth-the-money

https://dailysceptic.org/2022/12/21/how-suspicious-is-it-that-u-s-intelligence-spotted-the-coronavirus-in-wuhan-weeks-before-china-did

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11558861/Left-wing-activist-founded-banned-Antifa-Twitter-account-former-teacher.html

HISTORICAL ERROR  All Rights Reserved
An in-depth look at the operations of Section 2 of the 14th Amendment
http://pacinlaw.us/error/


sabotagearizonamidterm electionsballotsvotescamkatie hobbskari lakejim stone freelancefrank schramm

