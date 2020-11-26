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Lil Nas X Holiday Trailer / Smart Phone as Compliance Device / Decoding: The Dana Coverstone Brand
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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71 views • November 26, 2020
Bob and Aaron offer insights and observations about a wide spectrum of items

The Smart Phone as Big Brother's Surveillance/Tracking/Compliance device
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https://youtu.be/IyoCP9tgzwc
LIL NAS X - THE ORIGINS OF “HOLIDAY” (TRAILER)

"Back to the Future" meets "The Santa Clause" meets "Rango"
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https://www.jpost.com/health-science/israeli-scientists-say-they-found-a-way-to-reverse-the-human-aging-process-649798
Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process

“We are going backwards in time,” Prof. Shai Efrati said.
- -
Decoding: Elmo HBO MAX ad: XO * 666 XO mark of the beast + Space-Time + celestial throne of the goddess
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Decoding Imagery: Dana Coverstone Ministries
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beYDa8B82tA
"Shattered Union" video game trailer

* * * * * Additional Links Of Interest

Like Songbird (2020) ... https://youtu.be/N_n_VN1idOA
COVID 21 LETHAL VIRUS Trailer 2020
- -
We know there is a viable and serious threat - however...

https://discover.hubpages.com/politics/Pfizer-Chief-Science-Officer-Second-Wave-Based-on-Fake-Data-of-False-Positives-for-New-Cases-Pandemic-is-Over
Former Chief Science Officer for Pfizer Says "Second Wave" Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, "Pandemic is Over"

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/11/14/erykah-badu-questions-bizarre-coronavirus-test-results-left-nostril-positive-right-nostril-negative/

Elon Musk recently claimed that he took 4 tests with mixed results.

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/10/27/top-medical-journals-refuse-to-publish-landmark-danish-mask-study/

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=hydroxychloroquine+and+zinc&;ia=web

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/11/24/euro-anti-hate-group-boss-discussed-necessity-of-killing-whites/


How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
occultsymbolismdecodingshattered uniondana coverstonelil nas x
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