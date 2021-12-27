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Moving beyond breaking point
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10 views • December 27, 2021
Zachary Denman, December 16, 2021
In this video Zachary discusses how we can move beyond breaking point and empower ourselves to not be effected by the outside distractions around us. 💚💫 🎥
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Music, filmed & edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Patron credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Dan Armstrong - Comic Rebel
🎬 Support his work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Follow on social media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
In this video Zachary discusses how we can move beyond breaking point and empower ourselves to not be effected by the outside distractions around us. 💚💫 🎥
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Music, filmed & edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Patron credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Dan Armstrong - Comic Rebel
🎬 Support his work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Follow on social media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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