A PLACE OF SAFETY 1. SAMUEL 22:1-23

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel 22:1-23. Saul was sitting in the shade of a big tree. The name of this type of tree was a ‘tamarisk’ tree. Saul’s officers surrounded him. They protected and served him. Saul’s family and his officers came from the tribe of Benjamin. But Saul did not know whom he could trust. He held a spear so that he was ready to attack anyone. He did not trust even his own son. David was a popular person. Saul was probably afraid that some of his men might join David. Saul reminded his men that he had given them gifts of land. Saul had also made the men leaders. David came from the tribe of Judah. If David became king he would probably choose leaders from the tribe of Judah and not from Benjamin. Saul called David ‘the son of Jesse’. He said this to insult David. However, Saul also called David ‘one of my servants’. Saul imagined that David wanted to kill him. In fact, Saul had tried to kill David several times.

