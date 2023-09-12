Create New Account
POISONATION CANCER "KILLING FIELD" FERTILIZER - SV40 PART 1
The Prisoner
8744 Subscribers
511 views
Published 16 hours ago

MASS VACCINATION💉AND DEAD SOCIAL MEDIA “INFLUENCERS”☠️
TRUTH MEDIA - https://www.bitchute.com/video/53AD8OWPZrrZ/
Paper 1 - SV40 (Mice) - https://academic.oup.com/ilarjournal/article/57/1/44/2363598?login=false
Paper 2 - SV40 (Human) - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC452549/
Proffessor Murakami - https://twitter.com/Conestoga_man/status/1655282381656592384

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
vaccinecarcinogenpfizer

