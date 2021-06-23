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Freedom Of Press US Govt. Seizes Dozens Of Foreign News Websites - Ron Paul's Liberty Report, 062321
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3435 views • June 23, 2021
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Freedom Of Press? US Govt. Seizes Dozens Of Foreign News Websites - Ron Paul Liberty Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHD-2uIneiA
RonPaulLibertyReport
Apparently the "rules-based order" that the Biden Administration touts does not apply to the United States, as the Justice Department announced yesterday it was seizing the websites of dozens of foreign news outlets, including the Iranian government-funded PressTV. Is taking down foreign news sites a good look for the US? This story and more news in today's Liberty Report...
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
Freedom Of Press? US Govt. Seizes Dozens Of Foreign News Websites - Ron Paul Liberty Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHD-2uIneiA
RonPaulLibertyReport
Apparently the "rules-based order" that the Biden Administration touts does not apply to the United States, as the Justice Department announced yesterday it was seizing the websites of dozens of foreign news outlets, including the Iranian government-funded PressTV. Is taking down foreign news sites a good look for the US? This story and more news in today's Liberty Report...
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
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