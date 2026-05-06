9/11 and Larry Silverstein-Building 7

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On 9/11 in 2001, Larry Silverstein the original owner of building 7 purchased all 7 of the buildings and took out an insurance policy before 9/11 according to Alex Jones. Larry Silverstein, WTC Lease Holder, was on PBS stating they decided to "pull the building." This means the process of demolition that is usually done on tall buildings by the means of explosives. The firefighters also told the Associated Press Reporters that they were going to "pull the building."