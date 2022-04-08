© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pharaoh Trump Genealogy Blood Ties to Killary Global King Aristocracy Masters over US Slaves
Follow
0
Share
Report
93 views • April 08, 2022
GENEALOGICAL EXPERTS HAVE PROVEN KING TRUMP THE 1ST HIS ROYAL TIES OF PHARAOH'S COSMOPOLITAN BLOODLINES.
https://icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/culture_and_living/2017/01/24/donald_trump_is_related_to_most_icelanders_and_dani/
https://icelandmag.is/article/trumps-ancestors-among-viking-age-settlers-iceland-scholars-believe
Credit to - Dr. Sean Hross
https://icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/culture_and_living/2017/01/24/donald_trump_is_related_to_most_icelanders_and_dani/
https://icelandmag.is/article/trumps-ancestors-among-viking-age-settlers-iceland-scholars-believe
Credit to - Dr. Sean Hross
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.