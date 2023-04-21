Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 4/17/23 - Celebrating Gerhard Bedding; Route 2 Revolution Band

Today we remember the life of Gerhard Bedding, a local activist and supporter who passed over the weekend at the age of 94. We also feature an interview with Marcus Casavant of the band Route 2 Revolution, about his protest music. We share two of his band's music videos and discuss their upcoming concert in Gilsum NH on Saturday April 22 at 7PM.
For more information visit www.RiseUpNH.org
