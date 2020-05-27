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Stefano Montanari - Causa Mortis | Bill Gates - Vaccini Genetici | Responsabilita' e Risarcimenti
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28 views • May 27, 2020
La vera causa mortis dei casi attribuiti al coronavirus. I nuovi vaccini genetici e l'alterazione sul nostro DNA. La legge del 2011 che ha manlevato le case farmaceutiche dal risarcimento per danni da vaccino. Chi ha pagato veramente piu' di 4 miliardi di dollari di risarcimento?
Fonte: OPEN MINDS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNC9fEYremj4lcRLSLYgnOg
Fonte: OPEN MINDS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNC9fEYremj4lcRLSLYgnOg
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