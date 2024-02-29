Create New Account
Ben Bergquam | Shocking footage from the Darien Gap!
54 views
Published a day ago

On the first night in the jungle, we were awakened in the middle of the night by group of all men from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India that were clearly being trafficked.


When asked what they thought, one of Senafront guys said “terrorism is coming to America and it’s coming from the inside!” Wow!


Here is part of the video. Stay tuned for more!


Law & Border - Real America's Voice News

@RealAmVoice

 - Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

