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The Craziest Thing A Woman Can Do In A Relationship
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29 views • September 09, 2019
It is absolutely incredible to think that one woman is capable of giving advice to another woman on how to handle men. Women have no idea how to handle men. If they did then every single man on the planet would be completely pacified and there would never have been a single solitary War.
Hell, even Hillary Clinton didn't know how to keep her man happy. She was so terrible at satisfying her man that her man had to get blown buy a fat intern half his age. There is one crazy mistake that every woman makes in every relationship and I thought I would shoot this quick video for you to help you ladies out and of course to help you Beta-Cuck males too!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Hell, even Hillary Clinton didn't know how to keep her man happy. She was so terrible at satisfying her man that her man had to get blown buy a fat intern half his age. There is one crazy mistake that every woman makes in every relationship and I thought I would shoot this quick video for you to help you ladies out and of course to help you Beta-Cuck males too!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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