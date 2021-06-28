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The Church Produces Most Important Document In 300 Years - Attacks Medical Tyranny
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ has put forth statements of faith for thousands of years. From The Apostles' Creed to the Westminster and London Baptist Confessions to the Magna Carta, the Mayflower Compact and the Solemn League and Covenant, the Church has been the moral compass in society. However, it has not made a significant statement in more than 300 years to the public and certainly not one that deals with medical tyranny. Well, that is no longer. Pastor and author Jason Garwood joins me to discuss and encourage others to sign the Warrenton Declaration, a statement against both civil and ecclesiastical medical tyranny, which affirms the rights of the individuals and their families and recognizes the jurisdictions and authorities God has established.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-church-produces-most-important-document-in-300-years-attacks-medical-tyranny/

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freedomvaccinesbiblerightsethicsleprosytim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiomedical mandatescovidjason garwood
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