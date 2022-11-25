House Of Cards Part 4

In this video there's a young painted boy with a painted man & painted backdrop singing. The boy looks drugged & uncomfortable. Some say the man is Steven Colbert, others say a man and boy claiming to be the pair have come forward claiming to be those featured in the video. There are multiple versions of the video.I do not know the truth but I have been interested in the child's welfare since first viewing a few years ago.Who is the man?

There are old Q drops featured in this 5 part video. You may love Q or hate Q, to me it was just part of the bigger puzzle.





Read everything, believe nothing, in the end a pattern will appear. That is how I look at things.

You will have to pause To Read. Some slides may be out of place.

The soundtrack is just a soundtrack no more, no less.

Ironically, Rumble, which touts that it's a free speech platform, deleted multiple videos from this small series & gave me a social credit score to go along with the deletion. I haven't been back since.

Some topics may have been debunked by now & you are welcome to debunk what you can.





