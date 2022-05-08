8.5.22 WONDERFUL world of DEMONIC PANIC! Watch as their PLANS/World Crumble day by day! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Well, excited to see this morning that we finally held the enemy accountable and watched the evil ones lose their grasp on us. We know they will counterattack, we know that Monkeys and fear of war is all they seem to have left. Voting matters. Do you know anyone who says otherwise? Let’s dive in!
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