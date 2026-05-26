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The History of Memorial Day that You DON’T Know - Holiday Special - Historian Bill Federer | FOC SPECIAL Show
Flyover Conservatives
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Today on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!


WILLIAM J. FEDERER is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage.


Bill's American Minute radio feature is broadcast daily across America and by the Internet. His Faith in History television airs on the TCT Network on stations across America and via DirectTV.


Bill Federer

WEBSITE: https://americanminute.com

BOOKS: https://americanminute.com/collections/printed-books


>> BOOK: https://americanminute.com/collections/printed-books/products/silence-equals-consent-the-sin-of-omission-speak-now-or-forever-lose-your-freedom-1


To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900


FOC Show: 4th of July Special Edition with Bill Federer - THIS IS WORTH SAVING!: https://rumble.com/v1b1fbb-foc-show-4th-of-july-special-edition-with-bill-federer-flyover-conservative.html


Labor Day Special with Bill Federer - MAY NOT BE WHAT YOU THINK IT IS: https://rumble.com/v1ipghg-labor-day-special-with-bill-federer-may-not-be-what-you-think-it-is-flyover.html


FOC SPECIAL Show: Bill Federer: The History of Church vs State and Where The Church Lost Its Role: https://rumble.com/v1qpffw-foc-show-bill-federer-the-history-of-church-vs-state-and-where-the-church-l.html


FOC SPECIAL Show: The REAL Truth About Thanksgiving with Historian Bill Federer: https://rumble.com/v1ws3r4-the-real-truth-about-thanksgiving-with-historian-bill-federer-flyover-conse.html


President’s Day Show: https://rumble.com/v4ef6ml-what-are-the-top-5-presidents-in-u.s.-history...-and-their-inspiring-faith-.html


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf


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