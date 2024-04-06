Create New Account
Pseudo-Badasses
Published 21 hours ago

Larken Rose

Mar 29, 2024
Mar 29, 2024

Being in the military may make you PHYSICALLY a badass, but it also (by design) makes you emotionally, psychologically, and morally, a cowardly child. ___________________________________________ Donations are very much appreciated, and can be sent... …via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]” …via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz ...via CashApp to "$OfficialLarkenRose" …via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to bc1qkul6y2uglf0l4l2t95za2v22hx0rtkpqnrmv5t ...via BitcoinCash (BCH) by sending to bitcoincash:qq9a6qyv3n8kfc26d3xkak07d8844smzr5dcu96vvn ...via Litecoin by sending to ltc1qjpaywkxkel3s8es7p90mrplasqhjx72keqgpdl ...or via Monero by sending to 47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcT ...or by old-school "snail mail" to: Larken Rose 610 E Bell Road, #2-171 Phoenix, AZ 85022

militarymurderorderarmymarinelarken rosepseudo-badasses

