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Evidence Of Extinction Event At Bottom Of SC Pond By DUMBS Blasting?*The Younger Dryas Event*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCMybqVb0o4
https://www.wltx.com/article/news/local/south-carolina-younger-dryas-impact-hypothesis/101-5f2024af-a329-445d-9dd4-781889277bb2
https://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/wetlands/carolinabays.html
https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-science-space/carolina-bays-and-destruction-north-america-004458
Keywords
russiavaccinechinawarww3invasionplaguefaminepestilencered dawncrop losssecret experimentsbiological warfareevolutionary energy artseeartscovid
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