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"Today is the first day of the NWO"
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941 views • July 11, 2021
Get used to the new normal jabbed or not! For a manufactured crisis no less designed specifically for world depopulation and implementing the socialist state. Rollover or pushback. Do you trust the government when research shows
Spike Protein Depopulation Patents Since 2002!
https://www.brighteon.com/a2b36928-bc17-419a-bad9-0b0ab6940162
Outdoor gatherings: 2 people
Exercise: 10 km radius from home
Browsing in shops not allowed
1 person essential shopping
Funerals limited to 10 people
Spike Protein Depopulation Patents Since 2002!
https://www.brighteon.com/a2b36928-bc17-419a-bad9-0b0ab6940162
Outdoor gatherings: 2 people
Exercise: 10 km radius from home
Browsing in shops not allowed
1 person essential shopping
Funerals limited to 10 people
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