MK-ULTRA: it’s about controlling your mind! (2)

Credits to Sparemethelies
The United States’ Central Intelligence Agency, which truth providers like to call “Catholics In Action”, launched a very diabolical, sinister mind control and mind altering program called MK-ULTRA, which was meant to control and alter the minds of their victims.
Today, mind control is done through the media with their lies. So does the Vatican, whose ‘god’ is the father of lies, satan, the dragon which gives its power and authority to the beast according to Revelation 13:2, the beast being the Vatican in Revelation 13:1-10.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
