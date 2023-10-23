Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MK-ULTRA: it’s about controlling your mind! (2)
channel image
Follower of Christ777
408 Subscribers
41 views
Published Monday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Sparemethelies


The United States’ Central Intelligence Agency, which truth providers like to call “Catholics In Action”, launched a very diabolical, sinister mind control and mind altering program called MK-ULTRA, which was meant to control and alter the minds of their victims.


Today, mind control is done through the media with their lies. So does the Vatican, whose ‘god’ is the father of lies, satan, the dragon which gives its power and authority to the beast according to Revelation 13:2, the beast being the Vatican in Revelation 13:1-10.


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christcreatormindyeshuaunited statesmk-ultrayahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket