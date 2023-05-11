Welcome To Proverbs Club.Compensation For Behavior.
Proverbs 10:6 (NIV).
6) Blessings crown the head of the righteous,
but violence overwhelms the mouth of the wicked.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous are blessed,
while the Wicked are chastised.
