X22 REPORT Ep. 3021a - Fed Trapped, Centralized Banking Imploding, Decentralized Financial System On The Rise

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3021a - March 15, 2023
Fed Trapped, Centralized Banking Imploding, Decentralized Financial System On The Rise
The people are no long controlled by the climate agenda, the people believe that the agenda is more like a religion and has nothing to do with climate. The [CB] is now protecting their money laundering operation by bailing out the bank depositors. The people are seeing a difference between a centralized collapsing system and a decentralized system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
