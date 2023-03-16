Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3021a - Fed Trapped, Centralized Banking Imploding, Decentralized Financial System On The Rise
197 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News  Ep. 3021a - March 15, 2023

Fed Trapped, Centralized Banking Imploding, Decentralized Financial System On The Rise

The people are no long controlled by the climate agenda, the people believe that the agenda is more like a religion and has nothing to do with climate. The [CB] is now protecting their money laundering operation by bailing out the bank depositors. The people are seeing a difference between a centralized collapsing system and a decentralized system.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!   



Keywords
digital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket