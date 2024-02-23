Entire Panel of Undecided Voters Backs Trump After Town Hall: 'He Owns the Room'

The difference between a leader & a politician. Undecided SC voters weight in after Trump Townhall:

"Donald Trump, if I could summarize what he said in one word, it was just ‘strength.’ He had a way about him that just demanded attention, & he really sounded like the kind of leader I would want to vote for. "



