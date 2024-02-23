Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Entire Panel of Undecided Voters Backs Trump After Town Hall: 'He Owns the Room'
channel image
GalacticStorm
2205 Subscribers
Shop now
50 views
Published 14 hours ago

Entire Panel of Undecided Voters Backs Trump After Town Hall: 'He Owns the Room'

The difference between a leader & a politician.  Undecided SC voters weight in after Trump Townhall: 

"Donald Trump, if I could summarize what he said in one word, it was just ‘strength.’ He had a way about him that just demanded attention, & he really sounded like the kind of leader I would want to vote for. "


Keywords
president trumpagenda 47sc town hall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket