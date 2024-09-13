BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

19. Court TV 2024-09-13 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 7 months ago

The defendant's pressing matter before the court is a petition for a writ of habeas corpus.  This was mentioned by the defendant, Reverend Kurt Benshoof, who stated that the habeas corpus petition has a higher priority than anything else and can be heard and issued on Sundays, unlike the prosecution that the prosecutor, Ms. Brennan, was trying to bring forward.  The defendant expressed concerns about being denied due process rights, lack of access to materials such as envelopes, and issues with judges and court clerks refusing to docket the habeas petitions.

The trial date discussed is October 16th, 2024.  The prosecutor mentions that one of the main witnesses, Lerman, will be available starting from October 16th.  The state requests an omnibus hearing date of October 4th at 8:30 AM, with the trial date set for October 16th and an expiration date of November 15th.  The trial is expected to last between ten to twelve days.

The issue raised regarding the trial date is related to the defendant's assertion that the 60-day speedy trial period has already expired.  The defendant argues that the information was filed on July 8th, and there were delays and changes in the speedy trial calendar that were not in accordance with the law. The defendant expresses concerns about the expiration of the speedy trial period and asserts that there are violations of his rights in the scheduling of the trial.

Keywords
denied speedy trialhabeas corpus petitionjudge can not be disqualify or recused
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy