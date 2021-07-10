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n the video you will hear the plan of the lgbtq+ lobby to convert your children
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40 views • July 10, 2021
n the video you will hear the plan of the lgbtq+ lobby to convert your children,the end goal in this long term plan is to get pedophilia accepted.
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In de video hoor je het plan van de homolobby om je kinderen naar hun wensen en voorkeuren te veranderen.
dit is geen flauwe grap maar een uiting van een lang opgesteld plan met als einddoel om pedofilie aanvaardbaar te maken.
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In de video hoor je het plan van de homolobby om je kinderen naar hun wensen en voorkeuren te veranderen.
dit is geen flauwe grap maar een uiting van een lang opgesteld plan met als einddoel om pedofilie aanvaardbaar te maken.
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