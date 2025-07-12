BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #6 Submarine Scamps and Shenanigans

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mamas News! This week we cover:

They’ve got an awful lot of nuclear submarine secrets in Brazil.Only high-level criminals allowed in the White House.Medical mutilation in the name of the trans agenda.Pipeline to war?

In between, other subjects appear as smoothly as job-replacing, human-conquering robots.









This Week’s News Challenge:

⁠Chipotle’s chipped chip-maker Chippy⁠- have human chippers had their chips?









Justin’s Bonus Clown World Comedy Clip:

⁠Don’t fly to Fiji⁠ to save the environment; but only after I’ve been to Fiji of course!









Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Jackye, Justin and Keel.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/BONUS---Not-Ur-Mamas-News---6-Submarine-Scamps-and-Shenanigans-e1ohi6q





News Item Links:

⁠The nuclear engineer and the boys from Brazil⁠;

⁠The White House criminal meritocracy⁠;

⁠Trans regret⁠;

⁠Pipeline shenanigans⁠;









Other Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ – freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.









Please send us your take on this week’s news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130













Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mamas News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)



