Vaccines Don’t trust the government (mirrored)

Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-

https://rumble.com/v1xv4c4-vaccines-dont-trust-the-government..html



Tony Shingler did what the UK government encouraged him to do to protect himself and his family. He accepted a COVID-19 vaccine, believing possible side effects to be minor. The reality was he then spent months paralysed in hospital, diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Together with his wife Nicola, Tony tells his story of vaccine injury and a changed life.

