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Still think this Virus is dangerous Here are several doctors speaking out. (must watch)
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83 views • October 18, 2020
Masks = decrease immune system
Sanitise = decrease immune system
Disinfectants = decrease immune system
So when the common flu hits Or they do release a virus
Those who wore masks, sanitise, and used
Disinfectants constantly will more than likely Get sick quicker Due to a weak immune system.
Still think this Virus is dangerous?
YouTube has censored the doctors’ speech video what a surprise.!
(like and subscribe for more videos)
Sanitise = decrease immune system
Disinfectants = decrease immune system
So when the common flu hits Or they do release a virus
Those who wore masks, sanitise, and used
Disinfectants constantly will more than likely Get sick quicker Due to a weak immune system.
Still think this Virus is dangerous?
YouTube has censored the doctors’ speech video what a surprise.!
(like and subscribe for more videos)
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